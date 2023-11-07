MagazineBuy Print

World Cup 2023: Court restores sacked Sri Lanka Cricket board

Since the heavy defeat of the Sri Lankan team, several demonstrations were organised opposite the SLC premises, demanding the resignation of the Silva administration.

Published : Nov 07, 2023 17:45 IST , COLOMBO - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Police personnel stand guard outside Sri Lanka Cricket board office, in Colombo on Monday.
Police personnel stand guard outside Sri Lanka Cricket board office, in Colombo on Monday. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Police personnel stand guard outside Sri Lanka Cricket board office, in Colombo on Monday. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Court of Appeal on Tuesday restored the Sri Lanka Cricket board administration, a day after it was dismissed by the government following the national team’s heavy defeat to hosts India in the ongoing World Cup.

Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe on Monday appointed an interim seven-member committee headed by former World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga following a public outcry after Sri Lanka’s 302-run loss to India in Mumbai on November 2.

But, the Court of Appeal here suspended for 14 days the notification issued by Ranasinghe after Silva approached it for relief.

WATCH | Angelo Mathews on timed out dismissal: Never thought Shakib, Bangladesh would stoop so low

Officials of the Silva administration said the court order tantamounted to the SLC being restored and they would resume operations as usual.

Ranatunga visited the SLC headquarters on Monday to take over the administration.

The sacking of SLC was discussed at the cabinet meeting held here on Monday. President Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed a cabinet sub committee headed by foreign minister Ali Sabry to probe the dispute over the SLC administration.

Ranatunga, who earlier headed the National Sports Council appointed by Ranasinghe, has been questioning the Silva administration.

Since the heavy defeat of the Sri Lankan team, several demonstrations were organised opposite the SLC premises, demanding the resignation of the Silva administration.

The riot police was placed to protect the building.

Ranasinghe had written to the ICC full members, pointing out the government audit queries raised over Silva’s handling of SLC finances.

Silva was elected as SLC chief in May for his third successive term which was to run until 2025.

