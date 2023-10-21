MagazineBuy Print

Guardiola denies tipping De Zerbi as Man City successor

Pep Guardiola has denied tipping Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi to be his successor at Manchester City.

Published : Oct 21, 2023 10:17 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Roberto De Zerbi and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.
FILE PHOTO: Roberto De Zerbi and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Roberto De Zerbi and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Pep Guardiola has denied tipping Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi to be his successor at Manchester City.

A recent report claimed Guardiola told a group of Brighton players his De Zerbi prediction after City drew at the Amex Stadium in May.

Guardiola, whose City contract runs until 2025, reportedly said “that’s the next Manchester City manager” about De Zerbi, whose impressive work with the Seagulls has earned him admiration across the Premier League.

With Brighton visiting City on Saturday, Guardiola insisted he had no recollection of making the claim, but he was quick to lavish praise on the Italian.

READ | Man Utd’s Shaw set to be sidelined until mid-November

“I don’t remember that. Maybe I have bad memory but I’m sure Roberto can train in any team around the world. I don’t have any doubt,” Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

“I don’t remember saying that to the players. I remember saying before he arrived, one or two games in, about sustaining the manager, but I don’t remember saying that honestly.

“It’s none of my business. If the chairman asks my opinion I will give my opinion but it’s none of my business.

“I’m not the sporting director. It’s not my responsibility to say what’s going right or wrong.”

Former Sassuolo and Shakhtar Donetsk boss De Zerbi has made a big impression since taking over at Brighton just over a year ago.

He guided the club into European competition for the first time with a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League last season and they have started the current campaign strongly.

Guardiola believes De Zerbi’s impact shows a manager need not have had experience at the highest level to land the biggest jobs.

“It doesn’t mean you have to be at the top clubs to be manager of the top clubs. I was appointed Barcelona first-team (manager) coming from the fourth division with no experience at the top level,” he said.

“You have the idea of the club, the sporting director follows the idea, they hire the manager for this idea, they hire players to follow the idea. When that happens it’s going well.

“Man City have done this, Liverpool with Jurgen (Klopp) for many years - winning titles with the same process and same ideas.”

Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

