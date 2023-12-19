MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Haaland sits out Man City Club World Cup semifinal

Manchester City will be without the injured Erling Haaland as the European champions aim to book its place in the final of the Club World Cup against Urawa Reds in Jeddah on Tuesday.

Published : Dec 19, 2023 22:56 IST , Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Manchester City’s Erling Braut Haaland.
Manchester City’s Erling Braut Haaland. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

Manchester City’s Erling Braut Haaland. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Manchester City will be without the injured Erling Haaland as the European champions aim to book its place in the final of the Club World Cup against Urawa Reds in Jeddah on Tuesday.

Haaland has missed City’s two previous matches due to a foot injury and faces a race against time to be fit for Friday’s final, should Pep Guardiola’s men advance.

ALSO READ
AFC Asian Cup 2023: Third batch of tickets goes on sale on December 20

 Kevin De Bruyne was not included among the substitutes for City since suffering a hamstring injury in August.

But the Belgian is not included in the City squad, while Jeremy Doku also misses out due to injury.

De Bruyne had been a surprise addition on Monday at the team’s light training session at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

The 32-year-old playmaker had surgery on a hamstring injury more than four months ago. He last played for the European champions on Aug. 11 against Burnley, leaving the field just 23 minutes into the first game of the Premier League season.

It was the same problem that forced the Belgium playmaker to be substituted in the first half of the Champions League final against Inter Milan in June.

In Haaland’s absence, Julian Alvarez is surprisingly relegated to the bench with Phil Foden expected to start in a central forward role for the English champions.

(With inputs from AP)

Related Topics

Erling Haaland /

Manchester City /

Club World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL auction 2024: TN duo Siddharth, Shahrukh await new challenges at new homes
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Haaland sits out Man City Club World Cup semifinal
    AFP
  3. SA vs IND LIVE SCORE, 2nd ODI: Zorzi eyes maiden century, Arshdeep dismisses Hendricks; South Africa 174/1 (35) vs India
    Team Sportstar
  4. Cooper sacked as Nottingham Forest manager
    AFP
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Third batch of tickets goes on sale on December 20
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Haaland sits out Man City Club World Cup semifinal
    AFP
  2. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Third batch of tickets goes on sale on December 20
    Team Sportstar
  3. Arsene Wenger defends new FIFA Club World Cup format
    AFP
  4. Turkish fans welcome resumption of football leagues after assault on referee
    Reuters
  5. League Cup run can hone Liverpool’s new squad into title contenders - Lijnders
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL auction 2024: TN duo Siddharth, Shahrukh await new challenges at new homes
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Haaland sits out Man City Club World Cup semifinal
    AFP
  3. SA vs IND LIVE SCORE, 2nd ODI: Zorzi eyes maiden century, Arshdeep dismisses Hendricks; South Africa 174/1 (35) vs India
    Team Sportstar
  4. Cooper sacked as Nottingham Forest manager
    AFP
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Third batch of tickets goes on sale on December 20
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment