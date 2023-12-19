AFC Asian Cup 2023: Third batch of tickets goes on sale on December 20

The third batch of tickets for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 will be made available to the public on December 20, 2023, at 6:30 PM IST.

The announcement was made by the tournament’s Local Organising Committee (LOC) as fans across the continent gear up for Asia’s biggest international football tournament to take place in Qatar.

Fans can purchase tickets online through the tournament’s official ticketing website. Prices for group stage match tickets start at approximately Rs. 571 (25 Qatari Riyal). During the first two batches of ticket sales, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and India led the way.

ALSO READ | AIFF to approach 24 Indian origin players for India selection: Kalyan Chaubey

All match tickets for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 are digital and can be downloaded and presented on any mobile device. Hayya will not be a mandatory prerequisite to enter stadiums.

The 18th edition of Asia’s premier continental showpiece event is scheduled to take place from January 12 to February 10, 2024. 24 national teams will play in the tournament after an expansion in 2019.

The host is the defending AFC Asian Cup champions.