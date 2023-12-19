MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bo Larsson, Sweden and Malmo football great, dies at 79

Larsson featured at the World Cups in 1970, 1974 and 1978 and is regarded as one of Malmo’s greatest-ever players.

Published : Dec 19, 2023 16:32 IST ,  MALMO - 1 MIN READ

AP
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Swedish football Bo Larsson passed away, aged 79 in Malmo.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Swedish football Bo Larsson passed away, aged 79 in Malmo. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Swedish football Bo Larsson passed away, aged 79 in Malmo. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Bo Larsson, the Swedish football great who played 70 times for his country and at three World Cups, has died. He was 79.

The Swedish football federation announced the death of Larsson on Tuesday. No more details were disclosed.

Larsson, who could play in midfield or as a striker, featured at the World Cups in 1970, 1974 and 1978 and is regarded as one of Malmo’s greatest ever players.

“Bosse” — as he was fondly known — scored 289 goals in 546 games for the southern club, where he won the league six times from 1965-77 and was the competition’s top scorer three times. He also had a stint playing for Stuttgart in Germany between 1966-69 before returning to Malmo.

“For many, Bosse Larsson was the greatest MFF player of all time,” Malmo wrote.

Related Topics

Bo Larsson

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL auction: Travis Head goes to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 6.8 crore
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bo Larsson, Sweden and Malmo football great, dies at 79
    AP
  3. Live Updates | IPL Auction 2024: Starc to KKR, Cummins to SRH become most expensive signings; Mitchell, Rachin to CSK
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL Auction 2024 LIVE Updates: Full list of sold and unsold players; Mitchell Starc becomes most expensive player ever, goes to KKR for 24.75 crore
    Team Sportstar
  5. SA vs IND LIVE SCORE, 2nd ODI: South Africa opts to bowl; Rinku Singh makes ODI debut
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Bo Larsson, Sweden and Malmo football great, dies at 79
    AP
  2. Semi-Automated Offside Technology to debut at AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. Lionel Messi to play old club Newell’s Old Boys in preseason game for Inter Miami
    Team Sportstar
  4. EFL Championship: Sunderland names Beale as new head coach
    Reuters
  5. Albania gives citizenship to Brazilian coach Sylvinho who has led team to Euro 2024
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL auction: Travis Head goes to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 6.8 crore
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bo Larsson, Sweden and Malmo football great, dies at 79
    AP
  3. Live Updates | IPL Auction 2024: Starc to KKR, Cummins to SRH become most expensive signings; Mitchell, Rachin to CSK
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL Auction 2024 LIVE Updates: Full list of sold and unsold players; Mitchell Starc becomes most expensive player ever, goes to KKR for 24.75 crore
    Team Sportstar
  5. SA vs IND LIVE SCORE, 2nd ODI: South Africa opts to bowl; Rinku Singh makes ODI debut
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment