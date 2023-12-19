Bo Larsson, the Swedish football great who played 70 times for his country and at three World Cups, has died. He was 79.
The Swedish football federation announced the death of Larsson on Tuesday. No more details were disclosed.
Larsson, who could play in midfield or as a striker, featured at the World Cups in 1970, 1974 and 1978 and is regarded as one of Malmo’s greatest ever players.
“Bosse” — as he was fondly known — scored 289 goals in 546 games for the southern club, where he won the league six times from 1965-77 and was the competition’s top scorer three times. He also had a stint playing for Stuttgart in Germany between 1966-69 before returning to Malmo.
“For many, Bosse Larsson was the greatest MFF player of all time,” Malmo wrote.
Latest on Sportstar
- IPL auction: Travis Head goes to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 6.8 crore
- Bo Larsson, Sweden and Malmo football great, dies at 79
- Live Updates | IPL Auction 2024: Starc to KKR, Cummins to SRH become most expensive signings; Mitchell, Rachin to CSK
- IPL Auction 2024 LIVE Updates: Full list of sold and unsold players; Mitchell Starc becomes most expensive player ever, goes to KKR for 24.75 crore
- SA vs IND LIVE SCORE, 2nd ODI: South Africa opts to bowl; Rinku Singh makes ODI debut
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE