Lionel Messi to play old club Newell’s Old Boys in preseason game for Inter Miami

Inter Miami announced that it will play a preseason friendly against star player Lionel Messi’s former club Newell’s Old Boys in February next year.

The match between the MLS club and the team from Rosario, the hometown of Messi and manager Gerardo Martino will be held on Thursday, February 15 at the DRV PNK Stadium in Miami.

ALSO READ: FIFA Club World Cup 2023: Veterans Marcelo and Felipe Melo key to Fluminense beating Al Ahly in semifinal

Messi left Newell’s after a productive youth career, scoring 234 goals in six years before going on to join Barcelona.

“I am delighted to welcome my beloved Newell’s to our home here in Miami. It will be a special match due to everything Newell’s Old Boys means to me,” said coach ‘Tata’ Martino.

“It will also be a good opportunity to prepare for what will surely be an exciting season.”

Martino featured for the team over three different stints during his playing career, aggregating the most appearances of any player in the club’s history, winning four titles as a player and one as manager in 2013.

“We’re very pleased to be able to play this exciting preseason match at home in front of our fans at DRV PNK Stadium,” said Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson.

“This match against Newell’s is a great addition to a set of matches that will put us in the best position possible to compete in 2024. We’re excited for what is ahead.”