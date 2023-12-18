MagazineBuy Print

Europa League playoffs: Roma to face Feyenoord again, Milan takes on Rennes

Roma defeated Feyenoord in the final of the 2021-22 Europa Conference League, and the sides also met in last season’s Europa League at the quarter-final stage, with Roma again coming out on top, 4-2 on aggregate.

Published : Dec 18, 2023 20:00 IST , NYON, Switzerland - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Roma coach Jose Mourinho reacts in the Europa League
Roma coach Jose Mourinho reacts in the Europa League | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Roma coach Jose Mourinho reacts in the Europa League | Photo Credit: REUTERS

AS Roma will meet Feyenoord in the Europa League knockout round playoffs for a place in the competition’s last 16.

Roma defeated Feyenoord in the final of the 2021-22 Europa Conference League, and the sides also met in last season’s Europa League at the quarter-final stage, with Roma again coming out on top, 4-2 on aggregate.

Roma, managed by Jose Mourinho, reached the final of last season’s competition where they lost to Sevilla on penalties while Feyenoord lifted the Europa League trophy in 2002, defeating Borussia Dortmund in the final, and also won in 1974.

The pick of the other ties sees AC Milan take on Stade Rennes of France.

Milan, who have won the Champions League on seven occasions, have never won the Europa League. They defeated Newcastle United in their final Champions League group game this season but finished third behind Borussia Dortmund and Paris St Germain.

ALSO READ | Dortmund forward Adeyemi to miss ‘several weeks’ with injury

The eight group runners-up from the Europa League face eight third-placed sides from the Champions League group stages, with the winners of the two-legged playoffs progressing to the last 16.

The eight group winners from the Europa League already qualified for the last 16 are West Ham United, Brighton & Hove Albion, Rangers, Atalanta, Liverpool, Villareal, Slavia Prague and Bayer Leverkusen.

The first legs of the ties will take place on February 15, with the return matches a week later on February 22.

Full result of the draw
Feyenoord v AS Roma
AC Milan v Stade Rennes
RC Lens v Freiburg
Young Boys v Sporting Lisbon
Benfica v Toulouse
Sporting Braga v Qarabag
Galatasaray v Sparta Prague
Shakhtar Donetsk v Olympique de Marseille

