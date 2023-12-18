UEFA Champions League Draw: Man City vs Copenhagen; Napoli drawn against Barcelona in Round of 16

Defending champion Manchester City was handed the most benign draw for the round of 16 in the Champions League after being picked to play Copenhagen, the Danish champion making its first appearance at this stage since 2011.

The draw was made on Monday at UEFA’s headquarters, with the standout matchup being Napoli versus Barcelona.

Paris Saint-Germain wasn’t punished as hard as it could be for finishing second in its group, with the French team facing a Real Sociedad team playing in its first Champions League season in a decade.

Real Madrid, seeking a record-extending 15th European Cup title, will play Leipzig while Inter Milan, last season’s beaten finalist, plays Atletico Madrid.

It’s also Porto versus Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven versus Borussia Dortmund and Lazio versus Bayern Munich.

In the last 16, teams cannot play an opponent from their own country or a team they already faced in the group stage. There’s no country protection after that.

The two-legged round-of-16 matchups will be played from February 13-14.