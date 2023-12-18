MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA Champions League Draw: Man City vs Copenhagen; Napoli drawn against Barcelona in Round of 16

The draw was made on Monday at UEFA’s headquarters, with the standout matchup being Napoli versus Barcelona.

Published : Dec 18, 2023 18:42 IST , NYON, Switzerland - 1 MIN READ

AP
UEFA Champions League ambassador and former football player, John Terry (right) opens a draw ball alongside UEFA Deputy General Secretary, Giorgio Marchetti, during the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw at the House of European Football in Nyon.
UEFA Champions League ambassador and former football player, John Terry (right) opens a draw ball alongside UEFA Deputy General Secretary, Giorgio Marchetti, during the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw at the House of European Football in Nyon. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

UEFA Champions League ambassador and former football player, John Terry (right) opens a draw ball alongside UEFA Deputy General Secretary, Giorgio Marchetti, during the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw at the House of European Football in Nyon. | Photo Credit: AFP

Defending champion Manchester City was handed the most benign draw for the round of 16 in the Champions League after being picked to play Copenhagen, the Danish champion making its first appearance at this stage since 2011.

The draw was made on Monday at UEFA’s headquarters, with the standout matchup being Napoli versus Barcelona.

Paris Saint-Germain wasn’t punished as hard as it could be for finishing second in its group, with the French team facing a Real Sociedad team playing in its first Champions League season in a decade.

Real Madrid, seeking a record-extending 15th European Cup title, will play Leipzig while Inter Milan, last season’s beaten finalist, plays Atletico Madrid.

It’s also Porto versus Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven versus Borussia Dortmund and Lazio versus Bayern Munich.

In the last 16, teams cannot play an opponent from their own country or a team they already faced in the group stage. There’s no country protection after that.

The two-legged round-of-16 matchups will be played from February 13-14.

Related Topics

Manchester City /

Champions League /

Paris Saint-Germain /

Real Madrid /

Barcelona

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Champions League Draw: Man City vs Copenhagen; Napoli drawn against Barcelona in Round of 16
    AP
  2. Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy 2023-24 squad announced: Sai Kishore named captain
    Team Sportstar
  3. Naveen-ul-Haq banned for 20 months from ILT20 due to breach of contract
    PTI
  4. Pro Kabaddi League 2023, Match Day 16 LIVE Score: Bengal Warriors takes on UP Yoddhas at 8 PM; Puneri Paltans to face Dabang Delhi at 9 PM
    Team Sportstar
  5. La Liga: Real Madrid and Ancelotti injury worries deepen as Alaba becomes third player with serious knee injury
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. UEFA Champions League Draw: Man City vs Copenhagen; Napoli drawn against Barcelona in Round of 16
    AP
  2. UEFA Champions League, Europa League round of 16 knockout draw highlights: Barcelona drawn against Napoli, Inter and Atletico to face-off
    Team Sportstar
  3. UEFA Champions League, Europa League draw streaming info: When, where to watch UCL, UEL knockout draw; Qualified teams list
    Team Sportstar
  4. Manchester City rising star Micah Hamilton elated by debut goal
    AFP
  5. Teams qualified for UEFA Champions League 2023-24 round of 16
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Champions League Draw: Man City vs Copenhagen; Napoli drawn against Barcelona in Round of 16
    AP
  2. Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy 2023-24 squad announced: Sai Kishore named captain
    Team Sportstar
  3. Naveen-ul-Haq banned for 20 months from ILT20 due to breach of contract
    PTI
  4. Pro Kabaddi League 2023, Match Day 16 LIVE Score: Bengal Warriors takes on UP Yoddhas at 8 PM; Puneri Paltans to face Dabang Delhi at 9 PM
    Team Sportstar
  5. La Liga: Real Madrid and Ancelotti injury worries deepen as Alaba becomes third player with serious knee injury
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment