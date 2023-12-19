MagazineBuy Print

La Liga 2023/24: Girona back on top of Spanish league after beating Alaves

The result lifted Girona two points ahead of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga and nine clear of third-placed Barcelona.

Published : Dec 19, 2023 07:24 IST , Madrid - 1 MIN READ

AP
Girona’s Ukrainian forward #09 Artem Dovbyk scores from the penalty spot during the Spanish league football match between Girona FC and Deportivo Alaves at the Montilivi stadium in Girona.
Girona’s Ukrainian forward #09 Artem Dovbyk scores from the penalty spot during the Spanish league football match between Girona FC and Deportivo Alaves at the Montilivi stadium in Girona. | Photo Credit: PAU BARRENA/ AFP
infoIcon

Girona's Ukrainian forward #09 Artem Dovbyk scores from the penalty spot during the Spanish league football match between Girona FC and Deportivo Alaves at the Montilivi stadium in Girona. | Photo Credit: PAU BARRENA/ AFP

Girona returned to the top of the Spanish league after a comprehensive 3-0 win over mid-table Alaves on Monday.

The result lifted Girona two points ahead of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga and nine clear of third-placed Barcelona.

ALSO READ:Real Madrid and Ancelotti injury worries deepen as Alaba becomes third player with serious knee injury

Striker Artem Dovbyk grabbed a brace and winger Yan Bueno Cuoto dazzled on the right wing as Girona was far superior.

Alaves has gone 24 matches away from home without a win, the worst such run in the club’s history.

The surprise title contender took the lead midway through the first half when Dovbyk was on hand to nod home a rebound after Antonio Sivera could only parry Cuoto’s shot.

Cuoto was involved again four minutes before halftime when the tricky winger fed Portu, who spun and rifled in a low shot.

With an hour gone, Dovbyk made it 3-0 from the penalty spot after Cuoto was brought down in the box. It was the Ukrainian striker’s 10th goal in 16 games. Only Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham has scored more.

Alaves was 13th place in La Liga, three points above the relegation zone. Its next match is at home to Real Madrid on Thursday. Girona is at Betis on the same day.

