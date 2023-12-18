Premier League: Manchester City fined 120,000 pounds by FA over player conduct in Tottenham draw

Manchester City has been fined 120,000 pounds ($151,740) by the Football Association after its players surrounded a match official during its dramatic 3-3 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League earlier this month.
Several City players surrounded referee Simon Hooper late in the game on December 3 after he stopped play when Jack Grealish was through on goal for a foul on Erling Haaland in the build-up, having previously waved play-on.
“Manchester City FC admitted that they failed to ensure their players did not behave in an improper way during the 94th minute. An independent Regulatory Commission imposed this sanction following a hearing,” the FA said on Monday.
City drew a third successive league match when Tottenham Hotspur’s Dejan Kulusevski headed a 90th-minute equaliser after Grealish’s 81st-minute goal looked to have secured the win.
