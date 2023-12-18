MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Manchester City fined 120,000 pounds by FA over player conduct in Tottenham draw

Several City players surrounded referee Simon Hooper late in the game on December 3 after he stopped play when Grealish was through on goal for a foul on Haaland in the build-up, having previously waved play-on.

Published : Dec 18, 2023 22:25 IST

Reuters
Manchester City‘s Erling Haaland remonstrates with referee Simon Hooper.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland remonstrates with referee Simon Hooper. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Manchester City‘s Erling Haaland remonstrates with referee Simon Hooper. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Manchester City has been fined 120,000 pounds ($151,740) by the Football Association after its players surrounded a match official during its dramatic 3-3 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League earlier this month.

Several City players surrounded referee Simon Hooper late in the game on December 3 after he stopped play when Jack Grealish was through on goal for a foul on Erling Haaland in the build-up, having previously waved play-on.

“Manchester City FC admitted that they failed to ensure their players did not behave in an improper way during the 94th minute. An independent Regulatory Commission imposed this sanction following a hearing,” the FA said on Monday.

City drew a third successive league match when Tottenham Hotspur’s Dejan Kulusevski headed a 90th-minute equaliser after Grealish’s 81st-minute goal looked to have secured the win.

Related Topics

Manchester City /

Tottenham Hotspur /

Premier League /

Jack Grealish /

Dejan Kulusevski /

Erling Haaland

  1. Rishabh Pant to attend IPL 2024 Auction
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Indian Super League: Punjab FC gets historic maiden ISL win, beats Chennaiyin FC by solitary goal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Senior National badminton championships: Karnataka to clash with AAI in men’s team final
    K. Keerthivasan
  4. Man City looking to ‘close the circle’ with Club World Cup win, Guardiola says
    Reuters
  5. IPL Auction 2024: Team wish lists, strategy and team combinations ahead of bidding on December 19
    Amol Karhadkar
  1. Premier League: Manchester City fined 120,000 pounds by FA over player conduct in Tottenham draw
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Van Dijk slams Manchester United’s caution after Liverpool draw
    AFP
  3. Premier League: Liverpool condemns damage to Manchester United bus
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Ten Hag praises ‘almost perfect’ Manchester United defence in Anfield draw
    Reuters
  5. Liverpool held to 0-0 home draw by Man Utd in drab affair
    Reuters
