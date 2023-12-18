Sevilla names Flores as new manager

Sevilla has appointed Quique Sanchez Flores as its new manager to replace Diego Alonso, the LaLiga club said on Monday. Flores becomes the side’s third coach of the season.

Flores last managed Getafe, where he was dismissed after the club fell into the relegation zone. The 58-year-old Spaniard has also had spells at English side Watford, Espanyol, Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Valencia, among others.

“Sevilla FC and Quique Sanchez Flores have reached an agreement for the coach to become the new coach of the first team, signing until 2025,” Sevilla said in a statement.

Sevilla sacked Alonso on Saturday after he managed just two wins since his appointment in October, when he replaced Jose Luis Mendilibar.

The Uruguayan had failed to win a game in the league or in European competition during his nine-week stint, leaving the club reeling in 16th place in the Spanish top flight.

Sevilla, now 17th, next visits Granada in the league on Tuesday.