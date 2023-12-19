MagazineBuy Print

FIFA Club World Cup 2023: Veterans Marcelo and Felipe Melo key to Fluminense beating Al Ahly in semifinal

The Brazilian club will play Manchester City or Urawa Red Diamonds in the final on Friday, trying to give South America just a second Club World Cup title in 17 years.

Published : Dec 19, 2023 07:36 IST , Jeddah - 3 MINS READ

AP
Fluminense’s Marcelo, center, and coach Fernando Diniz Silva, left, celebrate at the end of the Soccer Club World Cup semifinal match between Fluminense FC and Al Ahly FC at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Fluminense's Marcelo, center, and coach Fernando Diniz Silva, left, celebrate at the end of the Soccer Club World Cup semifinal match between Fluminense FC and Al Ahly FC at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo Credit: Manu Fernandez/ AP
infoIcon

Fluminense’s Marcelo, center, and coach Fernando Diniz Silva, left, celebrate at the end of the Soccer Club World Cup semifinal match between Fluminense FC and Al Ahly FC at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo Credit: Manu Fernandez/ AP

The wily guile of defender Marcelo won the penalty that helped send Fluminense’s veteran team to the Club World Cup final after beating Al Ahly 2-0 on Monday.

Marcelo’s fine footwork at the edge of the Al Ahly penalty area teased forward Percy Tau into the tackle that put Jhon Arias on the spot to convert a 71st-minute penalty.

ALSO READ: UEFA Champions League Draw: Man City vs Copenhagen; Napoli drawn against Barcelona in Round of 16

Fluminense sealed victory in the 90th, when substitute John Kennedy scored with a curling left-foot shot.

The Brazilian club will play Manchester City or Urawa Red Diamonds in the final on Friday, trying to give South America just a second Club World Cup title in 17 years.

Al Ahly, whose noisy red-clad fans made up most of a near-35,000 crowd, will play a third-place game on Friday against the loser of the other semifinal. It is played on Tuesday at the same King Abdullah Sports City stadium.

While Marcelo helped create for Fluminense at one end, the 40-year-old defender Felipe Melo and 43-year-old goalkeeper Fabio protected at the other.

Felipe Melo produced a standout moment of the first half, racing back toward goal to tackle Tau, who had been clear in space and was poised to shoot. Felipe Melo rose to his feet and shouted in satisfaction.

Fabio’s calm and precise positional sense let him save repeatedly from Al Ahly’s 18 goal attempts.

“Players like Marcelo, I think, were decisive, especially for the penalty,” Fluminense coach Fernando Diniz said in translated comments. “Felipe Melo also played brilliantly, he was absolutely in control.”

Fluminense and Al Ahly presented a throwback look at a competition dominated for two decades by the wealthiest European clubs who have hired waves of global talent.

A team of 11 South Americans including nine Brazilians started against 11 Africans including nine from Egypt for the Cairo club.

Veteran Brazil internationals Marcelo — a five-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid — and Felipe Melo are being rewarded again for coming home from long careers in Europe to enjoy late-career blooms with the Copa Libertadores winner.

Though Fluminense was outshot 11 to three in the half, both efforts by its Colombian winger Arias struck the left-hand post of goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy.

Arias finally scored his penalty after running at a curious angle parallel to the goal before he stopped, paused then placed a right-foot shot beyond El Shenawy diving to his right.

After the game, Diniz repeatedly cited the short-cut grass and slick, wet surface as being so different from the fields they find in Brazil that it caused his team to make too many mistakes in the first half.

A rare European element in the game was Al Ahly’s Swiss coach, Marcel Koller, dressed all in black standing pitchside in stark contrast to the vivid scarlet-red outfit of Diniz, the coach who is doing double duty this season with the Brazil team.

