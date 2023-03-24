Harry Kane became England’s all-time top scorer in men’s football, overtaking Wayne Rooney, after he found the net against Italy in a Euro 2024 qualifiers on Friday.

Rooney, who is England’s most-capped outfield player of all-time with 119 appearances, had 53 goals, while Kane now has 54.

“Congratulations to Harry Kane on becoming England’s all-time leading goalscorer. I knew it wouldn’t take long but that was quick. Great man, unbelievable goalscorer and an England legend. Congrats Harry!” Rooney said on Twitter.

Kane, who won the golden boot in the 2018 World Cup, breached the former Manchester United player’s record in his 81st appearance through a penalty goal, which gave his side a 2-0 lead over the Italians.

England opened the scoring through Declan Rice, after a corner found its way to him after a shot by Kane rebounded off a defender.

England would go on to win the game 2-1 and with that registered its victory over Italy at Italy in 61 years.