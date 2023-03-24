Football

Kane overtakes Rooney to become England’s all-time top scorer after goal against Italy

Harry Kane became England’s all-time top scorer in men’s football, overtaking Wayne Rooney, after he found the net against Italy in a Euro 2024 qualifiers on Friday.

Team Sportstar
24 March, 2023 02:00 IST
24 March, 2023 02:00 IST
Harry Kane celebrates after scoring against Italy and breaking the England goalscoring record.

Harry Kane celebrates after scoring against Italy and breaking the England goalscoring record. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Harry Kane became England’s all-time top scorer in men’s football, overtaking Wayne Rooney, after he found the net against Italy in a Euro 2024 qualifiers on Friday.

Harry Kane became England’s all-time top scorer in men’s football, overtaking Wayne Rooney, after he found the net against Italy in a Euro 2024 qualifiers on Friday.

Rooney, who is England’s most-capped outfield player of all-time with 119 appearances, had 53 goals, while Kane now has 54.

Also Read
Kane breaks record as England beats Italy in Euro 2024 qualifiers

“Congratulations to Harry Kane on becoming England’s all-time leading goalscorer. I knew it wouldn’t take long but that was quick. Great man, unbelievable goalscorer and an England legend. Congrats Harry!” Rooney said on Twitter.

Kane, who won the golden boot in the 2018 World Cup, breached the former Manchester United player’s record in his 81st appearance through a penalty goal, which gave his side a 2-0 lead over the Italians.

England opened the scoring through Declan Rice, after a corner found its way to him after a shot by Kane rebounded off a defender.

England would go on to win the game 2-1 and with that registered its victory over Italy at Italy in 61 years.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us