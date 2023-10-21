MagazineBuy Print

Ronaldo to Haaland: Who has scored the highest number of goals in 2023?

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have been the regular names in the scoresheet, while Ronaldo has earned his name back among the leaders for the top scorers in this calendar year.

Published : Oct 21, 2023 22:36 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Cristiano Ronaldo has 41 goals in 44 games for club and country.
infoIcon

The 2022-23 football season has seen two youngsters dominating the scoring charts, which indicate the passing of the baton from the duopoly from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have been the regular names in the scoresheet, while Ronaldo has earned his name back among the leaders for the top scorers in this calendar year, in international and club football combined.

Against Damac FC in the Saudi Pro League, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner scored from the free-kick after nearly seven months to get yet another goal to his name in 2023.

With the 2023-24 season getting all the more competitive, here is the list for the highest goalscorers this year:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo: 41 goals, 44 games

2. Erling Haaland: 40 goals, 44 games

3. Kylian Mbappe: 37 goals, 38 games

