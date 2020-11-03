Football Football Hoffenheim winger Ryan Sessegnon subjected to online racial abuse Sessegnon, who joined the Hoffenheim on loan from Tottenham last month, received support from both clubs as he shared screenshots of online racial abuse on social media. Reuters 03 November, 2020 15:24 IST Hoffenheim's Ryan Sessegnon says he is disgusted at the racist abuse he has been subjected to online after the winger shared screenshots of the messages he received on social media. - TWITTER Reuters 03 November, 2020 15:24 IST Hoffenheim's Ryan Sessegnon says he is disgusted at the racist abuse he has been subjected to online after the winger shared screenshots of the messages he received on social media."Honestly unbelievable. The craziest thing is I'm not even surprised anymore. Disgusting," Sessegnon, who joined the Bundesliga club on loan from Tottenham Hotspur last month, wrote on Instagram.Both Hoffenheim and Spurs offered their support to the 20-year-old."Everyone at the club is with you @RyanSessegnon. We are proud of the rich ethnic diversity that exists across our communities, fans, staff and players," Spurs tweeted.READ | Salah did not dive against West Ham, has marks to prove it: Klopp "We are driven by inclusion and equality for all and nobody should have to endure such repulsive abuse."Bundesliga club Hoffenheim said on Twitter it stood for "tolerance, integration and respect"."We reject any form of racism, discrimination and exclusion and say no to racism," they said.Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt and winger Wilfried Zaha are among players to have called on social media platforms to take stricter action against racism after they were targeted. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos