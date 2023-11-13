MagazineBuy Print

Man United’s Hojlund, Eriksen withdrawn from Denmark team duty

Hojlund left Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Luton Town near the end of the game with a hamstring injury, while Eriksen went off in the first half with a knee injury.

Published : Nov 13, 2023 19:09 IST , MANCHESTER

Reuters
Manchester United’s Rasmus Hojlund reacts against Luton Town.
Manchester United’s Rasmus Hojlund reacts against Luton Town. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Manchester United’s Rasmus Hojlund reacts against Luton Town. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Manchester United’s Rasmus Hojlund and Christian Eriksen have been withdrawn from the Denmark squad for its two upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying games.

Hojlund left Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Luton Town near the end of the game with a hamstring injury, while Eriksen went off in the first half with a knee injury. Injury-riddled United was already without eight players for that game.

ALSO READ: Wales never stopped believing in Euro 2024 bid, says Ben Davies

The 20-year-old Hojlund scored two goals in United’s 4-3 loss to Copenhagen FC in the Champions League on Wednesday. Erik ten Hag’s team is sixth in the Premier League standings after its worst start to a season since 1962.

Denmark faces Slovenia on Friday and Northern Ireland on Monday.

The Danes are level on 19 points with Slovenia at the top of Group H of Euro qualifying but second based on goal difference.

