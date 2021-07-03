Hyderabad FC's Sweden Fernandes completes loan move to NEROCA

Hyderabad FC's exciting winger Sweden Fernandes has completed a season-long loan move to I-League outfit NEROCA FC from Manipur, the Indian Super League side club announced on Saturday.



The 21-year-old Goan was a part of the first team at Hyderabad FC in the 2020-21 Indian Super League season, having joined the club in September. A tricky and skillful winger, Sweden impressed with his

desire to learn during the season gone by, and will continue his progress with NEROCA to gain valuable playing experience in the I-League.



NEROCA will be one of the 13 teams in the 2021-22 season of the I-League which will be played in a bio-bubble in Kolkata.