I-League: Churchill Brothers hosts in-form TRAU

TRAU goes back to Goa once again as Churchill Brothers FC Goa will play host to the visitor from Imphal at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday.

Churchill Brothers FC Goa played its last match against Aizwal where the match ended in a draw as a goal from Isak Vanlalruatfela in the 80th minute ruined the hope of a second win on the trot after Vinil Poojary put the Goa outfit ahead in the 78th minute.

Churchill Brothers has been one of the most balanced outfits of the season and is placed third in the table with 10 points from five matches.

Speaking before the match, Churchill Brothers head coach Bernardo Tavares said: “I have analysed TRAU's team playing style and they are strong without the ball, they try to press the player who has the ball and they make it an interesting contest without the ball. They are a strong team in offensive transition and they have good players that can decide a game in a 1v1 situations, they also are very good at shooting and taking set-pieces.”

TRAU FC, which is placed eighth in the points table with eight points from seven matches, has been on an upward surge in the last few matches. The wins have been particularly special as it includes a win in the first-ever Imphal derby. The return of head coach Dimitris Dimitriou has been a boon for the newly-promoted side.

Dimitriou commented on his relationship with the players saying, “I was here from the pre-season but in the middle, I wasn’t here. The relationship between players and me is absolutely perfect and we all are happy that we won the last two matches but as I said in the previous press conference as well, that we have to go a long way it’s just started so overall I’m happy.”

He also expressed his appreciation for the opponents. “Yes we have to face a very good team and they have very good players. I believe it’s going to be a tough game for us. After two consecutive wins, we are really confident and I’m expecting that we will get a positive result," he said.

The match will be broadcast live on DSport and streamed live on FanCode App at 7:15 PM.