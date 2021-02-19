I-League: Gokulam Kerala FC thrashes Indian Arrows

Gokulam Kerala FC posted a convincing 4-0 win over Indian Arrows in a Hero I-League match at the Kalyani Stadium on Friday.

Gokulam’s fourth victory helped the side jump two places to be fourth with 13 points from eight matches.

Gokulam's first penalty was saved by Arrows custodian Aahaan Prakash in the 40th minute. However, it tasted success after the change of ends.

Emil Benny netted the first goal off a loose ball after Sharif Mohammed’s shot was blocked by Aahaan in the 47th minute.

Arrows conceded another penalty and Dennis Antwi scored from the spot three minutes later.

Substitutes Lalromawia and Ronald Singh found the target in the dying minutes.

NEROCA FC kept its hopes alive for a top-six finish by recording a 2-0 victory against Sudeva Delhi FC. Judah Garcia and substitute Songpu Singsit were the scorers. It gathered eight points from as many matches to be 10th.

Sudeva is eighth with nine points from eight outings.

The results:

At Kalyani Stadium: Gokulam Kerala FC 4 (Emil Benny 47, Dennis Antwi 50, Lalromawia 78, Ronald Singh 94) vs Indian Arrows 0.

At Kishore Bharati Krirangan: NEROCA FC 2 (Judah Garcia 45, Songpu Singsit 72) bt Sudeva Delhi FC 0.