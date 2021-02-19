ISL 2020-21 Kolkata Derby result: Krishna stars in Mohun Bagan's win over East Bengal

ATK Mohun Bagan cemented its position at the top of the current Indian Super League (ISL) by convincingly outplaying its traditional rival SC East Bengal 3-1 at the Fatorda Stadium on Friday. Mohun Bagan tallied 39 points from 18 outings to take another step closer to claiming the League winner’s shield.

AS IT HAPPENED



Mohun Bagan produced a blitz of attacks in the first quarter of the action pinning East Bengal back to defending for a great part. The Mariners capitalised on the early advantage to garner the lead which came off its most prolific striker Roy Krishna in the 15th minute. The Fijian forward showed his class by latching on to a long 60-yard pass from his defender Tiri, who floated the ball from the Mohun Bagan box, before producing a fantastic solo finish. This was Krishna’s 14th goal of the tournament.

Podcast - In this episode of The Full Time Show, Odisha FC's Rohan Sharma and Raj Athwal take us through Stuart Baxter's comments, their decision to let him go and the larger problem of trivializing sexual violence in sport.

East Bengal tried to regroup with its mercurial forward Bright Enobakhare producing some magic in the middle of the park. The Nigerian was spectacular with his skills on a few occasions but that could not produce the reward East Bengal was looking for. East Bengal managed the equaliser in the 41st minute but it was the Mohun Bagan's Tiri who nodded his attempted clearance on a long throw from Raju Gaekwad into his own goal.

RELATED| Kolkata Derby: 100 years of passion, perseverance and emotion

Bagan, which beat East Bengal 2-0 in the first phase, unleashed its true self after the break as it relaunched its bid to regain the lead. Bagan kept mounting the pressure on East Bengal with a multi-pronged onslaught and the latter’s defence gave away to the pressure in the 72nd minute.

Podcast: The lastest episode of 'The Full Time Show' features the Robbie Fowler interview with our reporters Shyam Vasudevan and Amitabha Das Sharma. We also take a deep dive into his controversy-courting maiden ISL coaching sojourn and his season with SC East Bengal.

David Williams produced the finish when Krishna set him up with a nice assist on top of the East Bengal box. Mohun Bagan took the match past East Bengal’s reach in the 89th minute when Krishna came in the provider’s role once again to help substitute Javi Hernandez head home a spectacular goal.