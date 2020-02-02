I-League: Gokulam shares honours with TRAU

Gokulam Kerala managed to end the four-game winning streak of TRAU, but wouldn’t be too pleased with the result. The Manipur team, however, wouldn’t be complaining about the 1-1 draw in its I-League match at the Corporation Stadium on Sunday.

TRAU’s technical director L. Nandakumar Singh had, on the eve of the match, conceded that he would be happy with one point. His players did not let him down, though their coach Dimitris Dimitriou had been sacked last week after leading the side to its fourth successive win.

Not easy

TRAU knew that a fifth win on the trot would not be easy as Gokulam is one of the strongest sides and enjoys tremendous support at home.

A crowd of more than 10,000 came to cheer Gokulam, which made its intentions clear right from kick-off. Captain Marcus Joseph and Henry Kisekka put the TRAU defence under constant pressure and they were well supported by Nathaniel Garcia.

It looked as if it was only a matter of time before the host took the lead. And it did, in the 22nd minute, but with some help from the visitor.

TRAU paid the price for failing to clear Joseph’s short corner out of danger. The ball came back to the Gokulam skipper, whose shot at goal wasn’t gathered cleanly by goalkeeper Mithun Samantha. Kisekka charged in and slotted the ball home.

The second half also began with Gokulam going on the offensive, creating a couple of good scoring chances. But it was TRAU which found the target, the equaliser coming almost against the run of play.

Pulling level

A superb long ball from Laishram Singh found Joseph Olaleye, who came in for Ngangbam Singh after the interval, on the right-wing. The Nigerian dribbled past Wungngayam Muirang and released a precise cross into the box. After Princewill Emeka failed twice in quick succession, Krishnananda Singh slammed the ball into the roof of the net to make it 1-1.

Gokulam tried hard to hit back , but it could not convert any of the several opportunities that came its way.

The results:

At Kozhikode: Gokulam Kerala 1 (Herny Kisekka 22) drew with TRAU 1 (Krishnananda Singh 52).

At Margao: Churchill Brothers 4 (Ponif Vaz 5, Willis Plaza 35, Vinil Poojary 65, Israil Gurung 90+1) bt Neroca FC 1 (Philip Tettey 26).