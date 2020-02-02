IWL: KYRPHSA thumps BBK DAV 4-0 to remain unbeaten

KYRPHSA continued its winning form in the ongoing Indian Women's League 2019-20 with a 4-0 victory over Punjab-based BBK DAV at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Sunday.

Anju Tamang's grounder in the 18th minute opened the scoreline for the Manipuri girls, much to the dismay of the BBK DAV goalkeeper Radhika Khodre, who went down well to stop the ball but was unable to.

Both sides went into the break with KYRPHSA enjoying a one-goal lead at half-time. After the resumption, it came out with more purpose and scored three goals to assert its authority in the tournament once again.

Two minutes after the clock crossed the hour-mark, Ratanbala Devi found the target, having sent goalkeeper Radhika wrong side, following a brilliant one-two manoeuvre with Anju Tamang at the edge of the penalty area.

In the 85th minute, Ratanbala Devi scored her sixth goal in the tournament with a great header off an equally brilliant corner by Ranjana Chanu to take the scoreline beyond the opponent's reach.

Sweety Devi scored in the last minute of the added time when the defender headed in a looping delivery from the right to add salt to BBK DAV's wounds. Anita Devi took the corner and on the rebound, another long ball was floated from the right and Sweety, who was left unmarked by the BBK DAV defenders, powered it home.

With this win, KYRPHSA consolidated its grip at the top with 12 points from four outings, having scored 14 goals in the process without conceding a single goal. On the other hand, BBK DAV, which still rooted to the bottom, has been able to bag only a point from four matches so far.

Chaoba Devi's KYRPHSA will face FC Kolhapur City at 3pm on February 5, after the BBK DAV takes on local outfit Kickstart at noon.

