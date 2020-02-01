I-League: Indian Arrows stuns East Bengal with 1-0 win

Indian Arrows rode on its captain Vikram Pratap Singh’s 59th-minute stunner to upset a 10-man East Bengal 1-0 in an I-League encounter at the Kalyani Stadium on Saturday.

The wonderful performance of the bottom-ranked development side led it to its second win of the season. Though the victory didn't change its position on the table, this would be a morale booster for the touring youngsters.

EB kept Arrows under pressure by plotting several moves and earning three of their 12 corners inside the first five minutes.

However, the red-and-gold brigade’s raids did not fetch it the desired result due to its forwards’ below-par finishing. The hardworking Arrows backline, led by goalkeeper Lalbiakhlua Jongte, made it tougher for EB.

Arrows grew in confidence towards the end of the first half and improved its game to put the EB defence under pressure after the switch of ends.

Nikhil Raj passed to Givson Singh, who rolled it on to his right towards Vikram. The Arrows captain then shot a sharp one high into the net around the hour mark to put his team ahead.

EB showed desperation but could not find the equalizer. It fielded the effective striker, Ansumana Kromah, in the 63rd minute. The Liberian netted one within minutes but was ruled off-side. In the 85th minute, he missed a sitter as well.

EB, which had 24 shots on goal all game, had more embarrassment in store. A frustrated Marcos de la Espada collected his second yellow, resulting in a red, in the dying moments before the host suffered its fourth loss of the campaign. In a sporting gesture, the EB fans cheered the Arrows' boys for their brave show.