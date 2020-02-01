ISL 2019-20: ATK challenge for beleaguered Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur FC will look to end its poor run of form in the Indian Super League when it hosts ATK at home on Sunday.

Having lost four out of its last five matches, Jamshedpur stares at an uphill task ahead in its bid to occupy a playoff spot. It needs to win as many wins as it can in the remainder of the competition.

'Last chance'

Commenting on the team's chances of making it to playoffs, Antonio Iriondo, the head coach, said: “Yes, we think we still have a chance to make it to the playoffs. The match is probably the most important match of the season because we are playing against a great team. It is a big challenge for us. It is probably our last chance to fight for top-four.”

Sergio Castel has been in good form, having scored two goals from two matches since his return from injury, and the club will hope he scores again.

Bid for top spot

ATK, on the other hand, occupies the third spot in the points table with 27 points. Three points separate the top three, and ATK will hope to win on Sunday to give itself a good chance of qualifying for the AFC Asian Champions League.

David Williams could be back playing for the side after having missed out in the last two games due to injury.

This season, ATK has scored 24 goals and conceded just 10. Pritam Kotal, Agus and Sumit Rathi have been solid at the back.

Mandi is back after serving a one-game suspension which would give more options to head coach Antonio Habas.

“It is very difficult to play because the last matches in the competition it is limited to stress. This stress is sometimes is not good for football. We have just four matches in the competition. We want to get our objectives and targets,” said Habas, looking ahead to the contest.

The match kicks off at 7.30 pm IST.