ISL 2019-20: FC Goa trumps Odisha in goalfest

FC Goa rose to the top of the Indian Super League (ISL 2019-20) table with a resounding 4-2 win over Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium here on Wednesday.



With 30 points from 15 matches, Goa moved three points clear at the top of the ISL table. Odisha's playoff hopes took a hit as the side remains fourth with 21 points. With the likes of Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC yet to play, Odisha's position in the top-four is far from sealed.

Goa got off to a dominant start, securing more than sixty per cent possession in the first quarter. Goa's pressure and dominance yielded three goals in six minutes in the first half. In the 21st minute, Edu Bedia's free-kick took a deflection off Vinit Rai and beat goalkeeper Francisco Dorronsorro on its way into the net.

FC Goa took the lead courtesy of Edu Bedia's deflected free-kick. - ISL MEDIA

Odisha's right flank struggled to contain the attacks and the visitor soon took advantage. Mandar Rao Dessai ran down the wing and squared the ball for Jackichand Singh, whose strike found the corner of the net in the 24th minute. Three minutes later, Hugo Boumous was gifted space and time on the ball to whip a cross into the box for Jackichand to slot home with ease.Odisha had the ball in the net before the break, courtesy of new signing Manuel Onwu, but the striker was ruled offside.Odisha pressed higher up the field in a bid to get back into the game after the restart. Close to the hour mark, Onwu opened his ISL account with a well-taken header. Narayan Das whipped a cross into the centre of the box from the left flank and Onwu, who was left unmarked, placed his header into the bottom right corner.

Manuel Onwu celebrates scoring for Odisha FC in the Indian Super League game against FC Goa. - ISL MEDIA

Goa looked to hit back immediately as Corominas dribbled at the Odisha defence through the centre. He released Brandon Fernandes into the box, but Dorronsoro did well to deny him.

The host fought its way back into the contest and further reduced the deficit in the 65th minute. Onwu beat Mourtada Fall in the air from a corner at the near post and his header, which took a deflection off the Goa centre-back, went in.



Odisha continued to threaten as the game inched closer to the full-time whistle, but it was the visiting side that clinched a late goal to seal the result.



Substitute Manvir Singh broke forward down the right flank on a counter before squaring the ball into the box, which fell kindly for Ferran Corominas. The Spaniard made no mistake as he coolly buried the ball into the net to bring up his 50th ISL goal and seal an emphatic win for FC Goa.