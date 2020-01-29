ISL LIVE: Odisha FC vs FC Goa - match 69

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE blog of Wednesday's ISL 2019-20 match between Odisha FC and FC Goa in Bhubaneswar.

AND THE MATCH BEGINS!

The match will begin in a few moments.

The players are out!

TEAM LINEUPS:

Odisha FC XI: Francisco Dorronsoro (G), Mohammad Dhot, Gaurav Bora, Narayan Das (C), Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Vinit Rai, Martin Guedes, Xisco Hernandez, Diawandou Diagne, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Manuel Onwu. COACH: Josep Gombau. FC Goa XI: Mohammad Nawaz (G), Mourtada Fall, Seriton Fernandes, Carlos Pena, Jackichand Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Rao Dessai (C), Ferran Corominas. COACH: Sergio Lobera.

MATCH PREVIEW:

Odisha FC will look to maintain its unbeaten record at the Kalinga Stadium when it hosts FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL 2019-20) on Wednesday.

Josep Gombau’s side saw its four-match winning streak come to an end when it lost 3-0 to Bengaluru FC last week. The club has since signed striker Manuel Onwu on-loan from Bengaluru after top-scorer Aridane Santana was ruled out for the remainder of the ISL 2019-20 season.

Odisha FC is fourth on the table and a win would further help consolidate its position as the ISL 2019-20 season enters the business end. Interestingly, Odisha FC is yet to score a goal in four matches against the top three teams, namely ATK, FC Goa and Bengaluru FC.



Speaking ahead of the game, Gombau said: “Goa is a top team, one of the best teams in the league. We know very well how they play. Every single game we play, we have our own style. But also depending on the opponents, we do change a few things. We have practiced this week and I think the boys are ready.”

On the other hand, Goa has suffered two defeats in its last two matches away from home. The onus will be on Hugo Boumous, who has scored six and assisted four this season. Edu Bedia is also expected to feature, which would mean more creativity for the visitor in the middle of the park.

With 14 goals, Goa has been the most prolific when it comes to scoring away from home and has a tendency to up the ante in the second half, having netted 16 goals.

“This season is very difficult and very competitive with all teams wanting to win. For us, it's a big challenge and hopefully we can get the first spot and win the ISL. So we are working in this direction,” said FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera.

Goa will be eager to claim all three points as it can't afford to drop points at this stage with ATK leading the table on a better head-to-head count and Bengaluru FC trailing by just two points.

Odisha will be without Marcos Tebar who is likely to miss the tie due to injury, while Shubham Sarangi and Carlos Delgado are suspended due to accumulation of four yellow cards. Meanwhile, Goa will miss the services of midfielder Ahmed Jahouh.

The match can be viewed live on Star Sports 2 and 2 HD from 7.30 pm, while Hotstar will provide live streaming online.