ISL: FC Goa sacks Sergio Lobera, Derrick Pereira appointed interim manager

Indian Super League club FC Goa has sacked manager Sergio Lobera and appointed Derrick Pereira, the coach of the club's reserve side, on an interim basis until the end of the season.

The club sits at the summit of the ISL table after 15 matches, with Lobera overseeing wins over Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC before his tenure came to an end.

Lobera took over as FC Goa manager in 2017, leading the club to the playoffs in his first season. The club reached the 2018-19 ISL final, which it lost narrowly to the eventual champion Bengaluru FC. It did, however, finish that season by winning the Super Cup.

Pereira served as Lobera's assistant during the 2017-18 season. The club later appointed him as the technical director, while Pereira also managed the FC Goa reserves side in the I-League.

He has previously been the manager of Pune FC, Salgaocar FC, DSK Shivajians, and Churchill Brothers.