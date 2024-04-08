MagazineBuy Print

I-League: Sreenidi Deccan held to draw by 10-man Inter Kashi

Sreenidi Deccan Football Club was held to a 1-1 draw by Inter Kashi in the penultimate matchweek of the I-League here on Monday.

Published : Apr 08, 2024 23:11 IST , Kalyani - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Inter Kashi's Spanish midfielder Julen Perez in action.
Inter Kashi’s Spanish midfielder Julen Perez in action. | Photo Credit: AIFF
infoIcon

Inter Kashi’s Spanish midfielder Julen Perez in action. | Photo Credit: AIFF

Sreenidi Deccan Football Club was held to a 1-1 draw by Inter Kashi in the penultimate matchweek of the I-League here on Monday.

Colombian forward David Castaneda’s first half goal for Sreenidi Deccan was cancelled out by a late second half penalty by Inter Kashi’s Spanish midfielder Julen Perez as both teams settled for a point each as the hosts finished the match with 10 men after Sandip Mandi’s dismissal.

With Mohammedan Sporting Club having clinched the title, the Deccan Warriors were assured of a runners-up finish.

Both teams started with high intensity and much of the first period was played out in midfield. Full-back Arijit Bagui got Sreenidi Deccan’s first effort on target in the 24th minute, stinging Inter Kashi goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya’s palms from distance.

READ | UEFA Champions League: Atletico dealt Memphis Depay injury blow for Dortmund clash

In the 42nd minute, Castaneda broke the deadlock as he headed in Faysal Shayesteh’s corner for his ninth goal of the season.

Inter Kashi came out fighting in the second half but suffered a setback when defender Mandi picked up his second yellow card for a late tackle on Ubaid.

Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans' Umesh Yadav celebrates his team's win against Mumbai Indians' in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

