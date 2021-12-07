Football Football I-League to kick-off on Dec. 26, to be played in three venues The matches will be played across three venues -- Mohun Bagan Ground, Kalyani Stadium and Naihati Stadium. PTI 07 December, 2021 19:40 IST Gokulam Kerala FC is the defending I-League champion. - Special Arrangement PTI 07 December, 2021 19:40 IST This year's I-League season will kick off on December 26 in Kolkata with a match between TRAU FC of Manipur and All India Football Federation's developmental side Indian Arrows.The matches will be played across three venues -- Mohun Bagan Ground, Kalyani Stadium and Naihati Stadium.RELATED | AIFF bars Chennai City from I-League 2021-22, names Kenkre as replacement With three new entrants -- Sreenidi Deccan FC of Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan United FC and Kenkre FC of Kolhapur -- this season, the number of teams has increased to 13. All of them, along with the referees, officials and volunteers, will be housed inside bio-secured bubbles in four different hotels across Kolkata."The AIFF has been a pioneer in Indian sporting ecosystem in hosting sporting events from inside bio-bubbles, and we are happy to continue providing a safe heaven for players, referees, and everyone else involved in running the league," said AIFF Leagues CEO Sunando Dhar in a release."We need to thank all our partners, because the logistical and financial effort to house 13 teams in a bio-bubble for an entire season would not have been possible without their help." Rajasthan United FC is making its I-League debut after winning the I-League the Qualifiers, while Kenkre FC, which finished second, was named as a replacement for Chennai City FC.As per the tournament format, all the teams will play against each other once in a round-robin format in Phase 1, before being split into two groups in Phase 2 of the league. The top seven teams will make up Group A and the bottom six will make up Group B.Once the divisions are made after the end of Phase I, the teams of each group will play against each another in a single leg round-robin format. While the teams in Group A will play to determine the champions, those in Group B will be in a relegation battle. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :