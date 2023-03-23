Football

We could’ve won by a bigger scoreline, says Stimac after India’s win against Myanmar

Team Sportstar
23 March, 2023 15:05 IST
File image of Igor Stimac.

File image of Igor Stimac. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India edged Myanmar 1-0 in the opening game of the Hero Tri-Nation International football tournament, but head coach Igor Stimac opined that the scoreline could have been wider given the host’s complete dominance in the game.

Two decisions involving captain Sunil Chhetri - an apparent foul on him not given as a penalty in the first half and a goal disallowed for offside - led Stimac to state, “For me, the result is 3-0, not 1-0.

“I cannot say anything to my players as they did everything we agreed upon. Goalkeeper Amrinder was excellent tonight, and Sunil was unfortunate not to score. He was hungry for goals and could’ve had a hat-trick,” said the Croatian.

While many would not have expected Chhetri to play the entire 90 minutes in Imphal just four days after a gruelling Indian Super League Final, the skipper’s hunger and determination to get back to national duty was what helped Stimac make the decision.

“Sunil was the first player to make it to the camp after the ISL Final. He did not waste a minute but rather rushed to join the national team. That proves his hunger and commitment. He is one of the fittest players in the squad and can play continuously for three days,” the coach said.

Stimac handed out three national team debuts - Mehtab Singh, Naorem Mahesh Singh and Ritwik Kumar Das.

Mehtab, who was named in the starting XI, had a mixed debut according to Stimac. “He was great but sometimes too nervous. But he will get used to the pressure as we only had one training session before the match.”

But the debutant who impressed the Croatian the most was Naorem Mahesh Singh, who was in fact a last-minute call-up due to Sivasakthi Narayanan’s withdrawal due to injury.

“Mahesh was a big surprise. I saw what he’s capable of in the ISL, but when players come from the ISL to the national team, it’s a different type of pressure. He was brilliant tonight and everything he did was perfect by the book,” praised Stimac.

