Football

India thrashes Bhutan 12-0 in SAFF U-20 Women’s Championship

SAFF U-20 Women’s Championship: Neha, Anita Kumari and Lynda Kom netted three goals each after coming off the bench, as India completed the demolition job.

PTI
Dhaka 03 February, 2023 19:09 IST
Indian team after beating Bhutan in its first game of SAFF U-20 women’s championship.

Indian team after beating Bhutan in its first game of SAFF U-20 women’s championship. | Photo Credit: TWITTER/@IndianFootball

Three players scored a hat-trick each after coming in as substitutes as India mauled Bhutan 12-0 in its opening match of the SAFF U-20 Women’s Championship on Friday.x

Neha (45+2, 55th and 90th), Anita Kumari (50th, 69th and 78th) and Lynda Kom (61st, 63rd and 75th) netted three goals each after coming off the bench, as India completed the demolition job.

The other goals were scored by Apurna Narzary (29th and 36th) and Nitu Linda (43rd).

It, however, took them around 30 minutes to break the deadlock, but once that was done, the floodgates opened.

Kajol D’souza drove her way into the Bhutan box and squared it for Apurna, who poked it past a hapless Bhutan keeper for India’s first goal in the 29th minute.

Head coach Maymol Rocky made an early change, bringing on Neha in place of Sumati Kumari, and India soon doubled their lead.

Apurna was again in the thick of things as she beat Bhutan keeper Norbu Zangmo, and calmly put it into the back of the net.

Substitute Neha soon made her mark as she sent in a low cross for Nitu Linda to tap it in. Neha turned scorer two minutes into the first half added time, as India took a four-goal lead at the breather.

The Indians pumped in eight more goals in the second half to run over the Bhutanese whose defence crumbled while facing waves of Indian attack.

“We are absolutely elated over the performance of the girls today. They were all over the place, and played very well. But now, it’s time to get ready for the next game,” coach Maymol said after the game.

India next play hosts Bangladesh on Sunday in its second round-robin league match.

