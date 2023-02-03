ISL 2022-23: Full schedule released for knockout stage, final on March 18

The Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday announced the dates for the 2022-23 season playoffs and final scheduled to be played in March. The playoffs will start from March 3 with the final being played on March 18.

The top two teams at the end of the league stage will automatically qualify for the semifinals. Teams finishing third to sixth will feature in a single-leg play-off to determine the other two semifinalists.

Schedule

⦿ Knockout 1: March 3 – 4th-placed team (Home team) vs 5th-placed team (Away team)

⦿ Knockout 2: March 4 – 3rd-placed team (Home team) vs 6th-placed team (Away team)

⦿ Semifinal 1 – 1st leg: March 7 – 1st-placed team (Home team) vs Winner of Knockout 1

⦿ Semifinal 2 – 1st leg: March 9 – 2nd-placed team (Home team) vs Winner of Knockout 2

⦿ Semifinal 1 – 2nd leg: March 12 – Winner of Knockout 1 (Home team) vs 1st-placed team

⦿ Semifinal 2 – 2nd leg: March 13 – Winner of Knockout 2 (Home team) vs 2nd-placed team

The venue of the final will be announced later.

Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC have already qualified for the knockout round.