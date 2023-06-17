Magazine

India to participate in King’s Cup in Thailand

The Indian senior men’s team will participate in the 49th King’s Cup 2023 to be held in Thailand from September 7-10, 2023.

Published : Jun 17, 2023 18:28 IST ,  NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Igor Stimac’s men last participated in the King’s Cup in 2019, where they finished in third place. | Photo Credit: AIFF MEDIA
Igor Stimac’s men last participated in the King’s Cup in 2019, where they finished in third place. | Photo Credit: AIFF MEDIA

The Indian senior men’s team will participate in the 49th King’s Cup 2023 to be held in Thailand from September 7-10, 2023.

Hosts Thailand, Iraq and Lebanon are the other three teams in the four-nation tournament, which will be conducted in a knockout format. The semi-finals will be held on September 7, with the third-place match and the final scheduled for September 10. The draw details and the host city will be confirmed by the Football Association of Thailand in due course.

Igor Stimac’s men last participated in the King’s Cup in 2019, where they finished in third place. After going down 1-3 to Curacao in the semi-finals, the Blue Tigers beat Thailand 1-0 to win the bronze medal.

India is currently playingf in the Intercontinental Cup, where it will face Lebanon in the final match on Sunday, June 18.

