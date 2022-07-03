Indian U-17 women's asst. coach Ambrose sacked for sexual misconduct

The Indian U-17 women's football team assistant head coach Alex Ambrose was sacked on Sunday due to allegations of sexual misconduct.

Dr. S.Y.Quraishi, a key member of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) appointed by the Supreme Court, took to twitter to announce the sacking.

Alex Ambrose, Asstt Head Coach of Under 17 Women’s team has been sacked for sexual misconduct. Further action under process. — Dr. S.Y. Quraishi (@DrSYQuraishi) July 3, 2022

"Alex Ambrose, Asstt Head Coach of Under 17 Women’s team has been sacked for sexual misconduct." he tweeted.

Quraishi also added that further action is underway.

The Indian under-17 women's team is currently touring Europe as a part of the exposure trip planned by the Swedish head coach Thomas Dennerby ahead of the World Cup, which will be played in India starting October this year.

Dennerby took charge of the under-17 team after India completed its AFC Women's Asian Cup campaign earlier this year.