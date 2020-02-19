Women’s football: India U-17s beat Romania in second friendly

The Indian U-17 women’s team registered a 1-0 victory over Romania in its second friendly match in Turkler, Turkey on Wednesday. Priyangka Devi scored the only goal of the match, via a penalty, in the 29th minute.

This was the second of the two friendly matches scheduled as part of the team's trip to Turkey. The trip was arranged to help the Indian team gain exposure in the lead-up to the U-17 World Cup.

The first half began with the Indian side pressing hard to seize the initiative. Sumati Kumari, who had scored in the previous match, came close to finding the target in the 12th minute, but she was adjudged offside. Two minutes later, Sunita Munda sent a dangerous cross from the flank after beating her marker. But it was collected by the Romanian custodian.

India earned a couple of free-kicks in good positions and it was a set-piece opportunity in the 28th minute when Nirmala Devi saw her shot being saved by the opposition keeper. However, a minute later, the Indian side took the lead through Priyangka Devi, who made no mistake from the 12-yard spot and slotted the ball into the net calmly.

Just after the half-hour mark, the Romanian keeper came to her side’s rescue yet again. Mariyammal Balamurugan intercepted a pass in Romania’s defence and took on the keeper. Her effort, though, was saved and put out for a corner.

After her missed chance in the first half, Sumati came close to scoring once again, in the 58th minute. She managed to get to a cross from Priyangka with an excellent run, but the shot was saved by the goalkeeper. With 70 minutes having passed, Sunita displayed great skills to cut in from the left flank and deliver a cross towards the far post; it missed the onrushing Indian forwards by a whisker.

The first friendly match had ended in a 3-3 draw on Sunday.