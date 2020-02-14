Gokulam Kerala wins Indian Women's League 2020

Gokulam Kerala won its maiden Indian Women's League (IWL) title with a 3-2 win over KRYPHSA in the final of the fourth edition on Thursday.

The PV Priya-coached team lifted the trophy at the Bangalore Football Stadium as Prameshwori Devi (1'), Kamala Devi (25') and Sabitra Bhandari (87') found the net for the Malabarians. Dangmei Grace (33') and Ratanbala Devi (71') scored for KRYPHSA but fell short of the win.

Gokulam Kerala joins Sethu FC, Rising Student's Club and Eastern Sporting Union among the champions of the IWL.

Match highlights | KRYPHSA vs Gokulam Kerala

The Kerala outfit found an early lead through Prameshwori Devi who scored within 50 seconds from kick-off. It doubled its lead through a goal from Kamala Devi who found the net from a free-kick in the 25th minute.

KRYPHSA, however, piled pressure later on as it opened the account through Dangmei Grace just around the half-hour mark, and bridged the deficit with Ratanbala Devi's 71st minute strike.

Sabitra Bhandari -- the league's top scorer -- found a late winner in the 87th minute as she struck home with a tap-in off a cross from Manisha Kalyan.