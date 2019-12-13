India U-17 women's team loses first match under Thomas Dennerby

India under-17 women's national team lost its first match under newly appointed coach Thomas Dennerby as it fell to a 0-3 defeat against Sweden in the opener of the U-17 Women's Football Tournament in Mumbai. The Indian side held its shape in defence and attacked with pace down the wings but fell short in finishing.



The host suffered early jitters and went a goal down inside four minutes. Monica Jusu Bah’s surge towards the goal was halted by an Indian defender which awarded a penalty-kick to Sweden. Making no mistake, Matilda Vinberg slotted the ball home to earn an early lead.



The pressure shifted to the other half as the Indians gained composure holding the ball and moved along the left flank, which made the Swedes work hard in defence.

In the 20th minute, S. Lynda Kom came closing to bridging the deficit as she charged towards goal -- creating time and space for herself. Her long-range attempt, however, missed the target.

Match highlights: India vs Sweden- Thomas Dennerby's first game as U-17 coach

Against the run of play, India suffered the second blow in the 25th minute. Ida Weidenberg raced into free space on the left flank, entered the goalmouth and fired in to double the lead.



Crossing over two goals up, the Swedes opted to keep possession and used the width of the pitch, instead of stepping on the gas.

India created flutters when Sumati Kumari raced ahead towards target, got the defence into knots but fell short in finishing.

Late in the game, Sweden added the third in stoppage time through Monica who rounded off goalkeeper Manju Ganjhu after a defensive error from Astam Oraon.

Sweden will face Thailand on Sunday, while India will be back on Tuesday against Thailand too.