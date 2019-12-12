ISL: NorthEast-Chennaiyin clash postponed due to CAB protests in Guwathi

The ongoing political turmoil in Assam has prompted the promoter of Indian Super League to postpone the match featuring the host NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC, which was scheduled to be played here at Indira Gandhi Stadium on Thursday.

"Due to the ongoing unrest in Guwahati, the match 37 between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC has been postponed until further notice. The League has been in consultation with the concerned authorities over the past 48 hours to determine the best course of action."

"The safety of fans, players and League staff is of paramount importance, which has led to this decision. Further information regarding the match will be conveyed in due course," said release from the promoter Football Sports Development Limited issued early on the day of the match.

With the State Government clamping prohibitory orders and urging people to stay indoors following widespread protests and tyre burning on Wednesday, the possibilty of the match happening on schedule ended early on Thursday.

The law enforcing authorities have also asked the visitor Chennayin FC not to venture outside the team hotel. With the match declared a no-go, Owen Coyle and his team will have to stay put in their rooms till the situation improves.

The team was scheduled to fly out of the city on Friday evening and will have to remain locked up in the deteriorating situation till the authorities offer them a safe passage out of the city.