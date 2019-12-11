ISL 2019-20: Odisha FC prevails in five-goal thriller - Talking points

Odisha FC picked up its second win of the season with a dramatic 3-2 win over Hyderabad at its temporary home ground, the Balewadi stadium, in Pune.

Carlos Delgado and Perez Guedes scored their maiden Indian Super League (ISL) goals, while Xisco Hernandez found the net for Odisha too. Bobo and Rohit Kumar got on the score sheet for Hyderabad but their strikes were not enough to fetch any points for the visiting side.

The win took Odisha up to sixth spot on the points table, while Hyderabad remains at the bottom.

Here are the major talking points from the match:

1) Late goals take centre stage

Three goals were scored in a gap of 24 minutes as late drama unfolded in the encounter between Odisha and Hyderabad. The spectacle started in the 65th minute through a Bobo penalty kick which brought Hyderabad back into the game, but Odisha regained dominance through yet another spot-kick, this time from substitute Perez Guedes.

Things, however, got heated as Rohit Kumar slotted in a header in the 89th minute to inject hope into the Hyderabad team. Odisha, down to ten men, however, did well to keep their defence intact in the final few minutes to walk off with three points.

2) 'Young Jerry' impresses yet again

Odisha's Jerry Mawihmingthanga shined with his consistency in creating chances and setting up his fellow attackers. The youngster provided the assist to Xisco's goal with a fine cross from the right side and was also involved in building a total of four chances for Odisha.

Jerry, aged 22, has four assists in this season so far and is tied with FC Goa's Brandon Fernandes for the most number of assists.

3) Bobo's goal wrongly disallowed?

Hyderabad's Bobo had found the net in the 17th minute with a fine tap-in following a lovely back-heel pass from Robin Singh but the goal was called off after referee Turki Alkhudhayr blew the whistle, finding Bobo guilty of fouling Narayan Das before he slotted in.

The replays showed Das put himself ahead of Bobo and tripped on his own, with no contact from Bobo. Had the goal stood, things would have been different for Phil Brown and Co.