India vs Afghanistan, FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers: When and where to watch IND vs AFG

Struggling to find consistency in a winless campaign so far, the Indian football team needs nothing less than a win in its crunch Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying round match against Afghanistan to be played in freezing temperatures in Dushanbe, Tajikistan on Thursday.

India began the second round of the qualifiers with a narrow 1-2 defeat to higher-ranked Oman before a memorable goal-less draw against Asian champion Qatar in Doha in September.

When is the World Cup qualifying match between India vs Afghanistan?

The World Cup qualifying match between India vs Afghanistan will take place on Thursday, November 14, 2019.

Where is the World Cup qualifying match between India vs Afghanistan being played?

The World Cup qualifying match between India vs Afghanistan will be played at the Central Republican Stadium, Dushanbe.

What time does the World Cup qualifying match between India vs Afghanistan begin?

The World Cup qualifying match between India vs Afghanistan will begin at 07:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the World Cup qualifying match between India vs Afghanistan?

The World Cup qualifying match between India vs Afghanistan will broadcast on Star Sports network.