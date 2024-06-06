MagazineBuy Print

India vs Kuwait H2H: India’s head-to-head record ahead of FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

In 2023, the two sides met thrice with the last match going India's way after it won 1-0 in the second round of the World Cup qualifiers in November. 

Published : Jun 06, 2024 10:07 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Sunil Chhetri in action against Kuwait during the SAFF Championship final 2023 at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
India's Sunil Chhetri in action against Kuwait during the SAFF Championship final 2023 at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
India’s Sunil Chhetri in action against Kuwait during the SAFF Championship final 2023 at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

India faces Kuwait in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday, June 6. The Blue Tigers must win to make it to the next stage of the qualifiers.

In 2023, the two sides met thrice with the last match going India’s way after it won 1-0 in the second round of the World Cup qualifiers in November.

India vs Kuwait H2H record

Played - 6 | Kuwait - 2 | India - 2 | Draw - 2

Out of the six matches played between India and Kuwait, each won two games while two ended in draws. The other two games ended in a draw and a win on penalties for India.

Date Tournament Scoreline
November 16, 2023 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Kuwait 0-1 India
July 4, 2023 SAFF Championship final India 1 (5) - (4) 1 Kuwait
June 27, 2023 SAFF Championship India 1-1 Kuwait
November 14, 2010 International Friendly India 1-9 Kuwait
November 5, 2004 International Friendly Kuwait 2-3 India
December 17, 1998 Asian Games India 1-6 Kuwait

