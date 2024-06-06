India vs Kuwait H2H: India’s head-to-head record ahead of FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

India faces Kuwait in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday, June 6. The Blue Tigers must win to make it to the next stage of the qualifiers.

In 2023, the two sides met thrice with the last match going India’s way after it won 1-0 in the second round of the World Cup qualifiers in November.

India vs Kuwait H2H record

Played - 6 | Kuwait - 2 | India - 2 | Draw - 2

