India faces Kuwait in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday, June 6. The Blue Tigers must win to make it to the next stage of the qualifiers.
In 2023, the two sides met thrice with the last match going India’s way after it won 1-0 in the second round of the World Cup qualifiers in November.
India vs Kuwait H2H record
Played - 6 | Kuwait - 2 | India - 2 | Draw - 2
Out of the six matches played between India and Kuwait, each won two games while two ended in draws. The other two games ended in a draw and a win on penalties for India.
|Date
|Tournament
|Scoreline
|November 16, 2023
|2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
|Kuwait 0-1 India
|July 4, 2023
|SAFF Championship final
|India 1 (5) - (4) 1 Kuwait
|June 27, 2023
|SAFF Championship
|India 1-1 Kuwait
|November 14, 2010
|International Friendly
|India 1-9 Kuwait
|November 5, 2004
|International Friendly
|Kuwait 2-3 India
|December 17, 1998
|Asian Games
|India 1-6 Kuwait
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Kuwait H2H: India’s head-to-head record ahead of FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
- UGA vs PNG, T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda claims first-ever T20 WC victory with win over Papua New Guinea
- AUS vs OMA Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Oman 125/9 in 20 overs, Australia wins by 39 runs
- AUS vs OMA, T20 World Cup 2024: Stoinis’ all-round show powers Australia to easy win vs Oman
- FIFA World Cup Qualifier: What happened when India last played Kuwait?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE