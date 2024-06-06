India vs Kuwait: How can India qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026? Scenarios explained

India faces Kuwait in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday, June 6. The Blue Tigers must win to make it to the next stage of the qualifiers.

The next edition of the FIFA World Cup will be the largest version of the tournament, expanding from 32 to 48 teams. The longer tournament, with more number of matches, will also allow confederations to have more representation in the premier international tournament.

For Asia, naturally, that paves the way for relatively weaker nations to earn a spot in the World Cup.

India will next host Kuwait on June 6 and then travel Qatar to play its last match of second round of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

Here is how the qualification process works:

Round 2 – 18 teams from 36 – The top two teams from each group of second round will qualify in round three and also seals a sport for the AFC Asian Cup.

Round 3 – 6 teams qualify for the World Cup – The teams are drawn into three groups of six teams each, with teams in each group playing against each other on a home-and-away basis. The top two teams from each group seal a spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Round 4 – 2 teams qualify for the World Cup – The remaining teams from the third round are drawn into two groups of three teams each. The teams will play each other in a one-off game at a neutral venue. The winners from each group will qualify for the World Cup and the runners-up will enter Round 5.

Round 5 – 1 team into an inter-confederation play-off – The teams will play two legs on a home-and-away basis with the winner qualifying for the inter-confederation play-off.

How can India qualify for the FIFA World Cup?

India will have to finish in the top two in the second and third rounds of the qualifiers to seal a spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Group A standings in second round:

Positions Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Qatar 4 4 0 0 16 2 14 12 2 India 4 1 1 2 2 5 -3 4 3 Afghanistan 4 1 1 2 3 13 -10 4 4 Kuwait 4 1 0 3 5 6 -1 3

How can India qualify for the third of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers?

The Blue Tigers are currently second on the points table thanks superior goal difference (GD) over Afghanistan. India needs to win at least one of its next two matches.

Scenario 1 - If India wins both games: If India beats Kuwait and Qatar, it will end up with nine points. If Afghanistan loses or draws even once, India will go through. If Afghanistan wins both games as well, then it will come down to goal difference.

Scenario 2 - If India wins one and loses one: If India wins one and loses the other in its remaining two games against Afghanistan and Qatar, it will end up with seven points. In this case, Afghanistan will have ro lose or draw both for India to qualify. If Afghanistan wins and loses one, it will again come down to goal-difference. In this case if Kuwait wins both, India won’t go through as well. If Kuwait wins one and draws the other, it will again come down to goal difference.

Scenario 3 - If India wins one and draws the other: In this case, India will end up with eight points. If Afghanistan does the same, it will go down to goal difference. If Afghanistan wins one and loses the other, then too India will go through.

Scenario 4 - If India draws both games: In this case, India will end with six points. In this case if Afghanistan loses both or draws and loses on, India will go through. In this case, If Kuwait wins one, it will come down to goal difference.