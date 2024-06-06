MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sunil Chhetri farewell: A timeline on the Indian football captain before his retirement

Having made his debut against Pakistan as a 21-year-old, Chhetri inspired generations over 19 years and will look to end his on a high, as India looks to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup 2027.

Published : Jun 06, 2024 07:35 IST , Chennai - 4 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The 39-year-old striker has been capped 145 times by India, scoring 94 goals in a career spanning 20 years.
The 39-year-old striker has been capped 145 times by India, scoring 94 goals in a career spanning 20 years. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

The 39-year-old striker has been capped 145 times by India, scoring 94 goals in a career spanning 20 years. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Sunil Chhetri, India’s highest-ever goalscorer for the National team, will hang up his boots from international football after India plays Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier, at the Salt Lake Stadium, on Thursday.

Chhetri announced the decision via a video message posted across social media platforms. The 39-year-old striker has been capped 145 times by India, scoring 94 goals in a career spanning 20 years.

“The feel that I recollect in the last 19 years is a very nice combination of duty, pressure and immense joy,” Chhetri said in the video message.

“I never thought individually these are the games I’ve played for the country, this is what I’ve done good, I’ve done bad. But, now I did it, this last one-and-a-half two months. It felt very strange,” he said. “I did it because I was going towards the decision that the next game was going to be my last.”

Before his final match as an international, Sportstar looks at a timeline of key events of the legend’s career:

Having made his debut against Pakistan as a 20-year-old, Chhetri inspired generations over 19 years and will look to end his on a high, as India looks to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup 2027.

Related Topics

Sunil Chhetri /

Indian Football

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs Oman Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Stoinis, Warner complete half centuries; AUS 139/3 vs OMA
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sunil Chhetri farewell: A timeline on the Indian football captain before his retirement
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pakistan vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024 Streaming Info: When and where to watch PAK vs USA match live?
    Team Sportstar
  4. PNG vs UGA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda loses five early wickets in chase vs Papua New Guinea
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Kuwait LIVE streaming info, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: When, where to watch Sunil Chhetri farewell match, Preview
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Sunil Chhetri farewell: A timeline on the Indian football captain before his retirement
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: ‘Win will be a farewell gift for Sunil Chhetri,’ says Subhasish Bose
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tiri signs one-year contract extension with Mumbai City FC
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Brandon Fernandes looks to make Chhetri’s swansong memorable
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chennaiyin FC signs Brazilian Elsinho
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs Oman Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Stoinis, Warner complete half centuries; AUS 139/3 vs OMA
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sunil Chhetri farewell: A timeline on the Indian football captain before his retirement
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pakistan vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024 Streaming Info: When and where to watch PAK vs USA match live?
    Team Sportstar
  4. PNG vs UGA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda loses five early wickets in chase vs Papua New Guinea
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Kuwait LIVE streaming info, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: When, where to watch Sunil Chhetri farewell match, Preview
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment