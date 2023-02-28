Football

India beats Qatar 3-0 in under-17 Friendly

The India under-17 men’s national team beat host Qatar 3-0 in the second of two friendly matches at the Aspire Academy in Doha on Tuesday.

Team Sportstar
28 February, 2023 22:41 IST
The Indian u-17 side which beat Qatar.

The Indian u-17 side which beat Qatar. | Photo Credit: AIFF

The India under-17 men’s national team beat host Qatar 3-0 in the second of two friendly matches at the Aspire Academy in Doha on Tuesday.

India, which had qualified AFC U-17 Asian Cup final rounds later this year, had lost the first friendly 3-1 on Saturday.

India took an early lead when Qatar goalkeeper Zeiad Shoaib gave away an indirect free-kick which was converted by defender Ricky Meetei Haobam.

Bibiano Fernandes’ side came close to doubling the advantage when Danny Laishram’s free-kick from just outside the 18-yard box whistled wide of the post.

However, the Blue Colts did make their next set piece opportunity count. Shashwat Panwar tapped in following a rebound to score his second goal in as many matches.

The second half did not see much goalmouth action, but India did have sparse chances to build an even bigger lead. Danny’s shot was collected by the goalkeeper before Panwar’s effort went narrowly wide. Indian goalkeeper Sahil made his only save in the 71st minute, an acrobatic one to maintain his clean sheet.

Finally, Korou wrapped up the victory with India’s third goal in injury time. Guite picked Korou out with a brilliant through ball and the winger made no mistake one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

RESULT
Qatar U-17 0 lost to India U-17 3 (Ricky Meetei Haobam 10’, Shashwat Panwar 34’, Korou Singh Thingujam 90+2’)

