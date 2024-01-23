India vs Syria LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch AFC Asian Cup 2023 match, Preview

India will look to beat the odds and hope for qualification into the knockouts when it faces Syria in its last group-stage game of the AFC Asian Cup 2023, at the Al Bayt Stadium on Tuesday.
The Blue Tigers were left chasing shadows against Uzbekistan in their previous game, losing the match 0-3, which made their chances of progressing, almost impossible. They will now have to beat Syria and wait for results in other groups to seek qualification as one of the four best third-placed teams.
When and where will the India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup 2023 match kick-off?
Where can you watch the India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup 2023 match?
