India vs Syria LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch AFC Asian Cup 2023 match, Preview

India fell to a 0-3 defeat against Uzbekistan in its previous match, leaving it in a must win encounter against Syria on Tuesday.

Published : Jan 23, 2024 12:44 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India opened its AFC Asian Cup 2023 campaign with a 2-0 loss against Australia.
infoIcon

India will look to beat the odds and hope for qualification into the knockouts when it faces Syria in its last group-stage game of the AFC Asian Cup 2023, at the Al Bayt Stadium on Tuesday.

The Blue Tigers were left chasing shadows against Uzbekistan in their previous game, losing the match 0-3, which made their chances of progressing, almost impossible. They will now have to beat Syria and wait for results in other groups to seek qualification as one of the four best third-placed teams.

FULL MATCH PREVIEW

When and where will the India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup 2023 match kick-off?
The India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will kick-off at 5 PM IST, Tuesday, January 23 at the Al Bayt in Qatar.
Where can you watch the India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup 2023 match?
The India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 network.
The match will also be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

