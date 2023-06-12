Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India vs Vanuatu LIVE streaming, Intercontinental Cup 2023: Preview, when and where to watch?

IND vs VAN: Get the preview and live streaming information of the Intercontinental Cup clash between India and Vanuatu.

Published : Jun 12, 2023 06:23 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Indian players train ahead of the clash against Vanuatu.
Indian players train ahead of the clash against Vanuatu. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu
infoIcon

Indian players train ahead of the clash against Vanuatu. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu

PREVIEW

India will be seeking to continue its winning form as it meets Vanuatu in the second round of the Intercontinental Cup league fixtures, at Kalinga Stadium on Monday.

India had the better of Mongolia in the opening round which it won by a comfortable 2-0 margin. For the island nation Vanuatu, the start was not ideal as it went down 1-3 to Lebanon. With the top two teams in the league standings scheduled to play the final, a win against 164th-ranked Vanuatu will be taking India close to the title round.

India’s head coach Igor Stimac sounded satisfied with the way his team performed against Mongolia to bring up its sixth consecutive win at home (the count starts with India’s qualification to the Asian Cup last year). “We have more games this month and I am certain that all the hard work the boys are putting on the pitch is fetching them the rewards,” Stimac said of India’s chances in the ongoing tournament and in the upcoming SAFF Championship later this month.

Streaming/telecast information
When does the Intercontinental Cup match between India and Vanuatu start?
The Intercontinental Cup match between India and Vanuatu will start at 7:30pm IST on Monday at the Kalinga stadium.
Where can I watch the Intercontinental Cup match between India and Vanuatu?
The Intercontinental Cup match between India and Vanuatu can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinemas. The match will also be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

“It is not an easy task as the boys braved the intense heat and humidity (of Bhubaneswar) and underwent three weeks of training without any complaint,” he added.

Much like Mongolia, Vanuatu will be playing its first match against India.

“We knew it would be difficult but we had a good game against Lebanon. Being here is a great experience for the Vanuatu team. We have never played teams like India, Lebanon and Mongolia before. It is always challenging to play in Asia,” said the Vanuatu head coach Etienne Mermer after his team’s first outing in the tournament.

The Oceania country is not new to Indian colts as an under-18 side toured Vanuatu in 2019 and beat the host 1-0 en route to winning an OFC youth development tournament in its capital Port Vila. From the current squad of the senior Indian team, left-back Akash Mishra is the only player from that junior side that had travelled to the Southern Pacific nation.

Making his assessment of Vanuatu from its opening match against Lebanon, the Indian head coach felt that his boys will have to contend against a physically robust side.

“What we saw in Vanuatu’s game against Lebanon, it is obvious that they are a physical side. They have their strengths and weaknesses, so we need to get ready for such a game,” Stimac said.

-Amitabha Das Sharma

Related Topics

Intercontinental Cup /

Igor Stimac

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Vanuatu LIVE streaming, Intercontinental Cup 2023: Preview, when and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  2. In Pictures: How Djokovic won 23 Grand Slam titles
    Team Sportstar
  3. Novak Djokovic the greatest of all time? All 23 Grand Slam titles revisited
    Team Sportstar
  4. India ends Pro League 2022-23 campaign with a 2-1 win against Argentina
    Team Sportstar
  5. Former Haryana cadre IPS officer KK Mishra appointed BCCI anti-corruption unit head
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. India vs Vanuatu LIVE streaming, Intercontinental Cup 2023: Preview, when and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Gvardiol out of Croatia squad for Nations League
    AFP
  3. Injured Bellingham to miss England’s Euro qualifiers
    AFP
  4. Intercontinental Cup: We focus on defence and have confidence that our attackers will score, says Akash Mishra
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Nacho on Real Madrid future: I’ve decided to stay another year
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Vanuatu LIVE streaming, Intercontinental Cup 2023: Preview, when and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  2. In Pictures: How Djokovic won 23 Grand Slam titles
    Team Sportstar
  3. Novak Djokovic the greatest of all time? All 23 Grand Slam titles revisited
    Team Sportstar
  4. India ends Pro League 2022-23 campaign with a 2-1 win against Argentina
    Team Sportstar
  5. Former Haryana cadre IPS officer KK Mishra appointed BCCI anti-corruption unit head
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment