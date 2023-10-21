Thomas Dennerby names 23-member Indian Women’s Team for AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers Round 2

Indian Women’s Team head coach Thomas Dennerby, on Saturday, announced the 22-member squad that will travel to Uzbekistan for the Round 2 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers.

The Blue Tigresses have been clubbed in Group C of the Round 2 qualifiers, alongside Japan (October 26), Vietnam (October 29), and hosts Uzbekistan (November 1). The team that finishes at the top of the three groups, and the best out of the three runners-ups will make it to Round 3 of the qualifiers.

India (61) is set to face some tough opponents, all of whom are ranked higher than the Blue Tigresses - Japan (8), Vietnam (34), and Uzbekistan (50).

Dennerby feels that his wards are a much stronger unit now than they were before.

“Of course, Japan are a very strong side, and Vietnam and Uzbekistan are also higher ranked than us, but we will do whatever we can to qualify,” he said. “I guess it’s going to be tough to beat Japan for the top spot. So realistically, we should be very happy with second place,” added Dennerby.

Indian Women’s Team squad Goalkeepers: Sowmiya Narayanasamy, Shreya Hooda, Elangbam Panthoi Chanu. Defenders: Ashalata Devi Loitongbam, Sweety Devi Ngangbam, Ritu Rani, Ranjana Chanu Sorokhaibam, Dalima Chhibber, Manisa Panna, Shilky Devi Hemam, Astam Oraon. Midfielders: Priyangka Devi Naorem, Anju Tamang, Indumathi Kathiresan, Sangita Basfore. Forwards: Grace Dangmei, Soumya Guguloth, Renu, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Bala Devi Ngangom, Sanju, Manisha Kalyan. Head Coach: Thomas Dennerby.