Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2023-24: Lineups out; Kick-off at 8 PM IST; KBFC v NEUFC updates

PREVIEW, KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO

Kerala Blasters FC will host NorthEast United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Saturday.

The Blasters have had two victories and a loss in their three games until now. The Highlanders have bagged four points on the back of a win, defeat, and a draw each.

Kerala is fourth on the ISL table with six points while NorthEast United FC is fifth with four points.

When and where is the Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2023-24 match kicking-off?

The Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST, Saturday, October 21 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

How can you watch the Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2023-24 match in India?

The Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV).

The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).

The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.