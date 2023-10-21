MagazineBuy Print

Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2023-24: Lineups out; Kick-off at 8 PM IST; KBFC v NEUFC updates

KBFC vs NEUFC: Follow live updates from the Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2023-24 match from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi

Updated : Oct 21, 2023 19:45 IST

Team Sportstar
Kerala is fourth on the ISL table with six points.
Kerala is fourth on the ISL table with six points. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL
lightbox-info

Kerala is fourth on the ISL table with six points. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL

Follow Sportstar’s live blog of the ISL 2023-24 group-stage match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United FC from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. This is Aneesh Dey taking you through the pre-match buildup and minute-by-minute updates from the clash.

  • October 21, 2023 19:14
    Diamantakos was on fire against NEUFC last season
  • October 21, 2023 19:01
    NorthEast United FC lineup!

  • October 21, 2023 19:00
    Kerala Blasters lineup!
  • October 21, 2023 18:45
    HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

    Played – 18

    Kerala Blasters FC – 8

    NorthEast United FC – 4

    Draws – 6

  • October 21, 2023 18:30
    PREVIEW, KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO

    Kerala Blasters FC will host NorthEast United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Saturday.


    The Blasters have had two victories and a loss in their three games until now. The Highlanders have bagged four points on the back of a win, defeat, and a draw each.


    Kerala is fourth on the ISL table with six points while NorthEast United FC is fifth with four points.


    When and where is the Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2023-24 match kicking-off?


    The Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST, Saturday, October 21 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.


    How can you watch the Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2023-24 match in India?


    The Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV).


    The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).


    The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

Kerala Blasters

NorthEast United FC

ISL 2023-24

Indian Super League

