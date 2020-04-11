C.K. Vineeth joins COVID-19 helpline centre in Kerala

With India under a 21-day lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian football star C.K. Vineeth has decided to help out those in his hometown Kannur in Kerala, by joining a government helpline centre.

The Indian international jumped into action after being contacted by the Kerala Sports Council about the helpline.

“After I came back here, I got a call from the Kerala Sports Council, asking whether I would like to help with the COVID-19 helpline, so I joined in,” Vineeth told aiff.com. “Whatever little I could do to help during an emergency.”

Vineeth and his co-workers at the helpline centre are taking all the precautions and also keeping their travel minimal.

“Of course, we are following the guidelines prescribed by the Government, while commuting to and from the call-centre,” said Vineeth. “We are provided with gloves, masks, and sanitisers, which we use quite often. But those of us working here are not exactly exposed. We all just go home, and come here.”

The Jamshedpur FC attacker feels that the curve has indeed flattened in Kerala, with the number of cases going down over time. The number of calls that he has been getting have also decreased, since the time he started working at the call-centre (March 28).

“Before, we used to get over 150 calls per day. Now, that number has gone down a lot. The number of cases are also going down in the state. We just need to stay strong and wade through these troubled times,” he said.

“The plan is that we would continue this help-line till the dangers of the coronavirus are averted, and the lockdown comes to an end. The situation in Kerala is much-improved now, of course,” the winger added.

“I would like to urge everyone to stay at home and follow the Government’s guidelines. It’s a good time to spend with your family. Stay safe people, and take care.”