Football Football ISL, I-League to be part of NADA's anti-doping awareness workshops NADA's Mass Athlete Awareness Program Against Doping is set to be introduced in Indian football for the first time from 2019-20 onwards. PTI New Delhi 23 November, 2019 16:30 IST Representative Image - Getty Images PTI New Delhi 23 November, 2019 16:30 IST The All India Football Federation (AIFF) will partner with the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) to conduct workshops on anti-doping awareness.All the I-League and Indian Super League (ISL) are also going to be part of the workshops, which will help in spreading anti-doping awareness among all the stakeholders of Indian football, including support staff and franchise owners.NADA's Mass Athlete Awareness Program Against Doping is also set to be a regular fixture from 2019-20 onwards.The NADA-designed program will be introduced to Indian football for the first time, and will be held on Sunday. The workshops will start this month.