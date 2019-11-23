ISL, I-League to be part of NADA's anti-doping awareness workshops

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) will partner with the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) to conduct workshops on anti-doping awareness.

All the I-League and Indian Super League (ISL) are also going to be part of the workshops, which will help in spreading anti-doping awareness among all the stakeholders of Indian football, including support staff and franchise owners.

NADA’s Mass Athlete Awareness Program Against Doping is also set to be a regular fixture from 2019-20 onwards.

The NADA-designed program will be introduced to Indian football for the first time, and will be held on Sunday. The workshops will start this month.